Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Total in the first quarter valued at $169,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Total by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 17.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 462,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

TOT stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.