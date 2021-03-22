Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,251,000 after buying an additional 275,281 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $164.10 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.59.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

