TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.53.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $8.92 on Friday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -155.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransAlta by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after buying an additional 333,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TransAlta by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

