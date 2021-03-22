TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 66.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 49.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

TDG stock opened at $601.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $260.00 and a 52 week high of $626.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $590.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.13.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

