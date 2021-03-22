Translate Bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Translate Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Translate Bio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.