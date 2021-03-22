Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Downgraded by Truist Securities to “Hold”

Truist Securities cut shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.10.

TBIO opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

