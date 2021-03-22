Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research firms have also commented on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.58. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $52,413.83. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,073,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

