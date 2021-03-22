Trexquant Investment LP Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,394 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 497.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth $86,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNTY. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $10.57 on Monday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $312.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.25 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

