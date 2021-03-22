Trexquant Investment LP Invests $115,000 in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 502.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 175,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMD opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

