Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,920 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 516.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 86,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBI. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

