Trexquant Investment LP Sells 57,550 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,550 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTMX opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

