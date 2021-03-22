Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Position Boosted by Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,301 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 18.2% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Trip.com Group worth $140,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of TCOM opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. New Street Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

