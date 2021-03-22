Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $367,680.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $367,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $9,775,897.88.

On Friday, February 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $427,240.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $481,080.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.16, for a total transaction of $484,640.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $498,080.00.

TRUP opened at $80.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,007.75 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Trupanion by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $3,618,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

