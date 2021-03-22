TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stake Lessened by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. TTEC accounts for 2.1% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TTEC by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,867,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,633 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $95.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

