Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Bought by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 301.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,445 shares during the quarter. Tupperware Brands comprises 2.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TUP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,091. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 over the last ninety days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

