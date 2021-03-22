UBS Group Cuts Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 3,780

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,506.17 ($45.81).

BWY opened at GBX 3,428 ($44.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,036.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,781.99. Bellway p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,452 ($45.10).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

