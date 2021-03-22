UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $66.27.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

