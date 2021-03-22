UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 231.75 ($3.03).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 206.70 ($2.70) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

