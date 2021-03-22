Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at Argus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Argus from $295.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $321.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.44. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $140.34 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

