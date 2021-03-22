Ultiledger Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $110,102.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $32.62 million and approximately $110,102.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00051393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.80 or 0.00646056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.