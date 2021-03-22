Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,265.83 ($29.60).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ULE stock remained flat at $GBX 2,080 ($27.18) on Wednesday. 128,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,676. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,970.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,063.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

