Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $101,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $124.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average is $121.54.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

