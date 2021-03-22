UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $97,946.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,706. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial stock opened at $96.45 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

