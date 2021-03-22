UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $97,946.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,219 shares of company stock worth $2,970,706 over the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

UMB Financial stock opened at $96.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $99.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

