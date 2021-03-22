Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 5.7% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 500.0% in the third quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,557,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,573,000 after acquiring an additional 261,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $210.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $109.61 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.