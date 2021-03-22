United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Purchases $49,312.00 in Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Patrick Maroney acquired 6,700 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Patrick Maroney acquired 9,400 shares of United Insurance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00.

United Insurance stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $323.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. On average, research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 199.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

