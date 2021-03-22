United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDIRF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of UDIRF stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Internet has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

