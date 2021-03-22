United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by A.R.T. Advisors LLC

A.R.T. Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises about 1.6% of A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $170.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.76. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.19 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

