United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $25.18 on Monday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

