UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $366.79. The company had a trading volume of 109,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $370.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

