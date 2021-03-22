Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 107.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $69.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $114.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.92 million, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

