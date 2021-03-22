Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 5.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $110.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Upstart traded as high as $134.65 and last traded at $132.25. 60,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,886,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.28.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $642,000.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

