Uptrennd Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.94 Million (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 216.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 122.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Uptrennd has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $659,240.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00158507 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 416,102,781 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

