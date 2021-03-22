Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by A.R.T. Advisors LLC

A.R.T. Advisors LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $72.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,455.85, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

