Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after buying an additional 422,142 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,730,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $73.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,455.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

