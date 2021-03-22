Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:VLON)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:VLON) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 22nd. Vallon Pharmaceuticals had issued 2,250,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of VLON opened at $5.02 on Monday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and manufacturing medicines for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy disorder. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

