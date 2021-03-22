Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,678 shares during the period. Valvoline comprises 3.4% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $23,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $20,155,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

