VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Purchased by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 5,767.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,200 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after buying an additional 614,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 239,096 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period.

RSX opened at $25.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $27.14.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

