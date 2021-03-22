VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Boosted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 109,396.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.1% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,430,000 after purchasing an additional 244,047 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,998,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,561,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,379,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $236.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.53. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $99.92 and a 12-month high of $258.59.

