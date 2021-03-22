Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $180.52. 3,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.45 and a 200 day moving average of $156.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

