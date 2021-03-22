Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Increased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2,195.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,594 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.4% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $99.98 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.