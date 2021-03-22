Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,653,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 24,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $245.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $262.81.

