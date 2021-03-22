Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $188,585,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,936,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,591,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

