Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,740. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $223.62.

