Vanilla Network Price Tops $2.53 on Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $15,795.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00004610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.07 or 0.00470399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00141743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $451.86 or 0.00823625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00075856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 871,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,633 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network.

