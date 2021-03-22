Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys Shares of 953 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $78.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

