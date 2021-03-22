Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $65,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $484.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $511.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

