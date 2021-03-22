Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $60,000 Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

BIO opened at $568.93 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $571.41.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

