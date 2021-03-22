Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $64,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $160.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

