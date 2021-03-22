Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $71,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.44.

NYSE:PSA opened at $233.46 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

